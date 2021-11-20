Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Chase Brown (2) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten rivals. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -12.5 38.5

Iowa and Illinois Stats

The Hawkeyes average 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (21.6).

This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).

The Fighting Illini's average points scored this year (17.2) and the Hawkeyes' average points allowed (16.3) are within 0.9 points.

This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, 14 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 813 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 188 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 23 catches for 211 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 190 yards (19.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has put together a 316-yard season so far (31.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.

Nico Ragaini's 23 receptions have netted him 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 704 passing yards (70.4 ypg) on 74-of-148 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 854 yards (85.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has rushed for 491 yards (49.1 per game) on 94 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 376 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and two touchdowns.

Daniel Barker has put up a 166-yard season so far (16.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.

Casey Washington's 16 catches have netted him 165 yards (16.5 ypg).

