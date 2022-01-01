Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Mich Iowa

    The Citrus Bowl will feature the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Iowa

    Kentucky and Iowa Stats

    • The Wildcats average 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per matchup (19.2).
    • This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).
    • The Wildcats have allowed 22.1 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.9 the Hawkeyes have scored.
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has thrown for 2,593 yards (216.1 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 387 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 92 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 1,271 rushing yards (105.9 per game) have come on 205 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has collected 406 yards (33.8 per game) on 81 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 1,164 receiving yards (97.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 94 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has reeled in 41 passes for 601 yards (50.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Izayah Cummings' 13 receptions have netted him 182 yards (15.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,669 passing yards (128.4 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 56.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 256 times for 1,151 yards (88.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 247 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Gavin Williams has taken 49 carries for 207 yards (15.9 per game).
    • Sam LaPorta's team-high 548 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has put up a 352-yard season so far (27.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.
    • Nico Ragaini's 26 catches are good enough for 331 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 34-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 56-16

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    W 52-21

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    W 33-23

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    W 28-21

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    L 42-3

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
