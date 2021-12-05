Iowa vs. Michigan: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium

Betting Information for Michigan vs. Iowa

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -12.5 43.5

Michigan and Iowa Stats

The Wolverines put up 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (17.3).

This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).

The Hawkeyes have averaged 8.5 more points scored this year (25.7) than the Wolverines have allowed (17.2).

The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has 2,301 passing yards (191.8 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 244 times for a team-high 1,232 yards (102.7 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has racked up 136 carries for 865 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 594 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

Erick All has put together a 331-yard season so far (27.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 32 passes.

Roman Wilson's 22 grabs have turned into 296 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,532 passing yards (127.7 ypg) on 137-of-236 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 1,101 rushing yards (91.8 per game) have come on 238 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 486 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has caught 17 passes for 339 yards (28.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nico Ragaini's 26 grabs have yielded 331 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

