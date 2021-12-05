Iowa vs. Michigan: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

    Betting Information for Michigan vs. Iowa

    Michigan vs Iowa Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -12.5

    43.5

    Michigan and Iowa Stats

    • The Wolverines put up 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (17.3).
    • This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).
    • The Hawkeyes have averaged 8.5 more points scored this year (25.7) than the Wolverines have allowed (17.2).
    • The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has 2,301 passing yards (191.8 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins has carried the ball 244 times for a team-high 1,232 yards (102.7 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has racked up 136 carries for 865 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 594 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has put together a 331-yard season so far (27.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 32 passes.
    • Roman Wilson's 22 grabs have turned into 296 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,532 passing yards (127.7 ypg) on 137-of-236 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Goodson's team-high 1,101 rushing yards (91.8 per game) have come on 238 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 486 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has caught 17 passes for 339 yards (28.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 26 grabs have yielded 331 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Portland

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17184701
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Michigan: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) on a run during the fourth quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 2
    College Football

    Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Mavericks

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy