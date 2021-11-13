Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
    Betting Information for Iowa vs. Minnesota

    Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa

    -4.5

    37

    Iowa and Minnesota Stats

    • This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
    • The Golden Gophers have put an average of 25.9 points per game on the board this season, 10.2 more than the 15.7 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.
    • The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has thrown for 1,430 yards (158.9 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 170 times for a team-high 754 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 207 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 190 yards (21.1 per game) on 44 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's team-high 391 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has grabbed 13 passes for 282 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 22 grabs have yielded 274 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,357 passing yards (150.8 ypg) on 102-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ky Thomas has collected 394 yards (43.8 per game) on 72 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens' 317 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell has reeled in 24 passes for 300 yards (33.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Dylan Wright's 14 catches this season have resulted in 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Minnesota at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    USATSI_17101092
    College Football

