How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Iowa vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-4.5
37
Iowa and Minnesota Stats
- This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
- The Golden Gophers have put an average of 25.9 points per game on the board this season, 10.2 more than the 15.7 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Iowa Players to Watch
- Spencer Petras has thrown for 1,430 yards (158.9 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 170 times for a team-high 754 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 207 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 190 yards (21.1 per game) on 44 attempts with one touchdown.
- Sam LaPorta's team-high 391 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Keagan Johnson has grabbed 13 passes for 282 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Nico Ragaini's 22 grabs have yielded 274 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,357 passing yards (150.8 ypg) on 102-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Ky Thomas has collected 394 yards (43.8 per game) on 72 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens' 317 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.
- Chris Autman-Bell has reeled in 24 passes for 300 yards (33.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Dylan Wright's 14 catches this season have resulted in 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
