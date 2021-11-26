Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Marvin Scott III (21) scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska and Iowa Stats

    • The Cornhuskers average 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.9).
    • The Cornhuskers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 25 takeaways .
    • The Hawkeyes have put an average of 25.5 points per game on the board this year, 3.3 more than the 22.2 the Cornhuskers have surrendered.
    • This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has thrown for 2,867 yards (260.6 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 512 yards (46.5 ypg) on 131 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 495 yards (45.0 per game) on 112 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Samori Toure's team-high 829 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Austin Allen has recorded 547 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • Omar Manning has hauled in 26 catches for 339 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has thrown for 1,430 yards (130.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 215 times for 945 yards (85.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 217 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has collected 328 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 25 grabs have yielded 307 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nebraska Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 28-23

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Ohio State

    L 26-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 35-28

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    W 17-12

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    W 27-22

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    W 33-23

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

