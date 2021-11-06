Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ryan Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Iowa and Northwestern Stats
- The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).
- The Hawkeyes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 12 takeaways .
- The Hawkeyes have allowed 16.1 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 19.0 the Wildcats have scored.
- This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Spencer Petras has 1,426 passing yards (178.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Tyler Goodson's team-high 613 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 149 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 182 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has taken 44 carries for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Sam LaPorta's 376 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Nico Ragaini has totaled 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
- Keagan Johnson's eight receptions have netted him 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 764 yards (95.5 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Evan Hull's team-high 750 rushing yards (93.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Andrew Clair has taken 44 carries for 244 yards (30.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 425 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Malik Washington has collected 351 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
- Bryce Kirtz's 19 receptions have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg).
Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Penn State
W 23-20
Home
10/16/2021
Purdue
L 24-7
Home
10/30/2021
Wisconsin
L 27-7
Away
11/6/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/13/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/20/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Rutgers
W 21-7
Home
10/23/2021
Michigan
L 33-7
Away
10/30/2021
Minnesota
L 41-14
Home
11/6/2021
Iowa
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Home
11/27/2021
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Iowa at Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)