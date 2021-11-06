Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

    Iowa and Northwestern Stats

    • The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).
    • The Hawkeyes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 12 takeaways .
    • The Hawkeyes have allowed 16.1 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 19.0 the Wildcats have scored.
    • This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,426 passing yards (178.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Goodson's team-high 613 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 149 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 182 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has taken 44 carries for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 376 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Nico Ragaini has totaled 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Keagan Johnson's eight receptions have netted him 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 764 yards (95.5 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 750 rushing yards (93.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Andrew Clair has taken 44 carries for 244 yards (30.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 425 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has collected 351 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
    • Bryce Kirtz's 19 receptions have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg).

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Penn State

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Purdue

    L 24-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 27-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Rutgers

    W 21-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Michigan

    L 33-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Iowa at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
