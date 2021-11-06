Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Iowa and Northwestern Stats

The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).

The Hawkeyes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 12 takeaways .

The Hawkeyes have allowed 16.1 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 19.0 the Wildcats have scored.

This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,426 passing yards (178.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 613 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 149 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 182 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has taken 44 carries for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 376 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has totaled 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Keagan Johnson's eight receptions have netted him 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 764 yards (95.5 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Evan Hull's team-high 750 rushing yards (93.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Andrew Clair has taken 44 carries for 244 yards (30.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 425 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has collected 351 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Bryce Kirtz's 19 receptions have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg).

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Penn State W 23-20 Home 10/16/2021 Purdue L 24-7 Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin L 27-7 Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/20/2021 Illinois - Home 11/26/2021 Nebraska - Away

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Rutgers W 21-7 Home 10/23/2021 Michigan L 33-7 Away 10/30/2021 Minnesota L 41-14 Home 11/6/2021 Iowa - Home 11/13/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/20/2021 Purdue - Home 11/27/2021 Illinois - Away

