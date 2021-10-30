Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten foes match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin and Iowa Stats
- The Badgers put up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (14.6).
- The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .
- The Hawkeyes have scored 28.0 points per game this year, 9.6 more than the Badgers have given up.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has 945 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Chez Mellusi's team-high 692 rushing yards (98.9 per game) have come on 139 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Braelon Allen has piled up 58 carries for 428 yards (61.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Danny Davis III's 241 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions.
- Kendric Pryor has put together a 225-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes.
- Jake Ferguson's 22 receptions are good enough for 202 yards (28.9 ypg).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,333 passing yards (190.4 ypg) on 119-of-200 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 136 times for 586 yards (83.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has collected 191 yards (27.3 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.
- Sam LaPorta's 332 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Nico Ragaini has grabbed 17 passes for 234 yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Keagan Johnson's six receptions are good enough for 187 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Illinois
W 24-0
Away
10/16/2021
Army
W 20-14
Home
10/23/2021
Purdue
W 30-13
Away
10/30/2021
Iowa
-
Home
11/6/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
11/20/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/1/2021
Maryland
W 51-14
Away
10/9/2021
Penn State
W 23-20
Home
10/16/2021
Purdue
L 24-7
Home
10/30/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/6/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/13/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/20/2021
Illinois
-
Home
