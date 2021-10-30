Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) and tight end Sam LaPorta (84) and offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) celebrate a running touchdown by Kelly-Martin during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wisconsin and Iowa Stats

The Badgers put up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (14.6).

The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .

The Hawkeyes have scored 28.0 points per game this year, 9.6 more than the Badgers have given up.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has 945 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi's team-high 692 rushing yards (98.9 per game) have come on 139 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Braelon Allen has piled up 58 carries for 428 yards (61.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's 241 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has put together a 225-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes.

Jake Ferguson's 22 receptions are good enough for 202 yards (28.9 ypg).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,333 passing yards (190.4 ypg) on 119-of-200 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 136 times for 586 yards (83.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has collected 191 yards (27.3 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 332 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has grabbed 17 passes for 234 yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keagan Johnson's six receptions are good enough for 187 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Illinois W 24-0 Away 10/16/2021 Army W 20-14 Home 10/23/2021 Purdue W 30-13 Away 10/30/2021 Iowa - Home 11/6/2021 Rutgers - Away 11/13/2021 Northwestern - Home 11/20/2021 Nebraska - Home

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/1/2021 Maryland W 51-14 Away 10/9/2021 Penn State W 23-20 Home 10/16/2021 Purdue L 24-7 Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/20/2021 Illinois - Home

