    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) and tight end Sam LaPorta (84) and offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) celebrate a running touchdown by Kelly-Martin during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) and tight end Sam LaPorta (84) and offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) celebrate a running touchdown by Kelly-Martin during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Big Ten foes match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

    Wisconsin and Iowa Stats

    • The Badgers put up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (14.6).
    • The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .
    • The Hawkeyes have scored 28.0 points per game this year, 9.6 more than the Badgers have given up.
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has 945 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Chez Mellusi's team-high 692 rushing yards (98.9 per game) have come on 139 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Braelon Allen has piled up 58 carries for 428 yards (61.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's 241 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions.
    • Kendric Pryor has put together a 225-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes.
    • Jake Ferguson's 22 receptions are good enough for 202 yards (28.9 ypg).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,333 passing yards (190.4 ypg) on 119-of-200 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 136 times for 586 yards (83.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has collected 191 yards (27.3 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 332 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Nico Ragaini has grabbed 17 passes for 234 yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Keagan Johnson's six receptions are good enough for 187 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wisconsin Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Illinois

    W 24-0

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Army

    W 20-14

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Purdue

    W 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 51-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Penn State

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Purdue

    L 24-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Iowa at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

