Iowa State vs. Clemson: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cheez-It Bowl will feature the Clemson Tigers heading into a showdown with the Iowa State Cyclones on December 29, 2021, starting at 5:45 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Clemson vs. Iowa State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-2.5
44.5
Clemson and Iowa State Stats
- This year, the Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
- The Cyclones have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this season, 17.8 more than the 15.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).
Clemson Players to Watch
- D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 2,059 passing yards (171.6 ypg) on 187-of-342 passing with nine touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He also adds 304 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 131 times for 678 yards (56.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Kobe Pace has racked up 590 yards (49.2 per game) on 93 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 47 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Joseph Ngata has collected 438 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
- Beaux Collins has hauled in 28 grabs for 387 yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 2,984 passing yards (248.7 ypg) on 269-of-368 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 224 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Breece Hall has carried the ball 253 times for a team-high 1,472 yards (122.7 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 36 passes for 302 yards (25.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Xavier Hutchinson's 953 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Charlie Kolar has hauled in 58 passes for 723 yards (60.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)