Iowa State vs. Clemson: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy (15) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cheez-It Bowl will feature the Clemson Tigers heading into a showdown with the Iowa State Cyclones on December 29, 2021, starting at 5:45 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Clemson

    Betting Information for Clemson vs. Iowa State

    Clemson vs Iowa State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -2.5

    44.5

    Clemson and Iowa State Stats

    • This year, the Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
    • The Cyclones have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this season, 17.8 more than the 15.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
    • The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 2,059 passing yards (171.6 ypg) on 187-of-342 passing with nine touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He also adds 304 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 131 times for 678 yards (56.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has racked up 590 yards (49.2 per game) on 93 attempts with six touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 47 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has collected 438 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Beaux Collins has hauled in 28 grabs for 387 yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 2,984 passing yards (248.7 ypg) on 269-of-368 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 224 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 253 times for a team-high 1,472 yards (122.7 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 36 passes for 302 yards (25.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 953 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has hauled in 58 passes for 723 yards (60.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

