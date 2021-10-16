Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

The Cyclones score 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (23.0).

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (7).

The Wildcats, on average, score 13.2 more points (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.

Breece Hall's team-high 551 rushing yards (110.2 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 117 yards (23.4 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has racked up 238 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has piled up 32 carries for 169 yards (33.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Malik Knowles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 UNLV W 48-3 Away 9/25/2021 Baylor L 31-29 Away 10/2/2021 Kansas W 59-7 Home 10/16/2021 Kansas State - Away 10/23/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 West Virginia - Away 11/6/2021 Texas - Home

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Nevada W 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma State L 31-20 Away 10/2/2021 Oklahoma L 37-31 Home 10/16/2021 Iowa State - Home 10/23/2021 Texas Tech - Away 10/30/2021 TCU - Home 11/6/2021 Kansas - Away

