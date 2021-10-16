Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Iowa State and Kansas State Stats
- The Cyclones score 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (23.0).
- This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (7).
- The Wildcats, on average, score 13.2 more points (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
- Breece Hall's team-high 551 rushing yards (110.2 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 117 yards (23.4 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.
- Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Charlie Kolar has racked up 238 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season Joe Ervin has piled up 32 carries for 169 yards (33.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Phillip Brooks' team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
- Malik Knowles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (34.4 ypg).
Iowa State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
UNLV
W 48-3
Away
9/25/2021
Baylor
L 31-29
Away
10/2/2021
Kansas
W 59-7
Home
10/16/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
10/30/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/6/2021
Texas
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Nevada
W 38-17
Home
9/25/2021
Oklahoma State
L 31-20
Away
10/2/2021
Oklahoma
L 37-31
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
10/30/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/6/2021
Kansas
-
Away
