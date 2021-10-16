    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg

    The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

    • The Cyclones score 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (23.0).
    • This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (7).
    • The Wildcats, on average, score 13.2 more points (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
    • Breece Hall's team-high 551 rushing yards (110.2 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 117 yards (23.4 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has racked up 238 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has piled up 32 carries for 169 yards (33.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Malik Knowles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    UNLV

    W 48-3

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Baylor

    L 31-29

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Kansas

    W 59-7

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Nevada

    W 38-17

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 31-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 37-31

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

