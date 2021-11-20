Nov 13, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma and Iowa State Stats

The Sooners rack up 40.0 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones give up per outing (20.5).

The Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Cyclones have forced (12).

The Cyclones have averaged 8.0 more points scored this season (32.5) than the Sooners have allowed (24.5).

This year the Cyclones have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (17).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,475 passing yards (147.5 ypg) on 140-of-187 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kennedy Brooks' team-high 853 rushing yards (85.3 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has rushed for 307 yards (30.7 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 17 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 622 receiving yards (62.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood has totaled 367 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.

Mike Woods' 29 grabs have netted him 347 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,441 yards (244.1 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 273 yards (27.3 ypg) on 68 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 216 times for a team-high 1,172 yards (117.2 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 31 catches for 246 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 798 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) have come on 68 receptions with five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has totaled 506 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes this year.

Tarique Milton's 15 catches are good enough for 278 yards (27.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Kansas W 35-23 Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech W 52-21 Home 11/13/2021 Baylor L 27-14 Away 11/20/2021 Iowa State - Home 11/27/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 West Virginia L 38-31 Away 11/6/2021 Texas W 30-7 Home 11/13/2021 Texas Tech L 41-38 Away 11/20/2021 Oklahoma - Away 11/26/2021 TCU - Home

