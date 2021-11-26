Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -15 61

Iowa State and TCU Stats

This year, the Cyclones rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (14).

The Horned Frogs have put an average of 30.0 points per game on the board this year, 8.8 more than the 21.2 the Cyclones have surrendered.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,722 yards (247.5 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 73.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 226 yards (20.5 ypg) on 79 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 235 times for 1,230 yards (111.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 263 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson's 846 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 75 receptions and five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has reeled in 53 passes for 658 yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tarique Milton's 15 receptions are good enough for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has 1,832 passing yards (166.5 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 324 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 91 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 641 yards (58.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kendre Miller has racked up 623 yards (56.6 per game) on 83 attempts with seven touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 612 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and six touchdowns.

Derius Davis has recorded 455 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes this year.

Taye Barber's 28 catches have turned into 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

