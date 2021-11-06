Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Texas

    Iowa State vs Texas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa State

    -6.5

    59.5

    Iowa State and Texas Stats

    • The Cyclones put up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per contest the Longhorns allow.
    • The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .
    • The Longhorns have scored 39.4 points per game this season, 19.8 more than the Cyclones have given up.
    • The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,833 passing yards (229.1 ypg), completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 205 yards (25.6 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 179 times for a team-high 985 yards (123.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 208 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 590 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 52 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has caught 28 passes for 358 yards (44.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Tarique Milton has hauled in 13 receptions for 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,554 passing yards (194.3 ypg) on 112-of-175 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Bijan Robinson's team-high 967 rushing yards (120.9 per game) have come on 163 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has collected 257 yards (32.1 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's team-leading 674 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has totaled 359 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
    • Joshua Moore's 22 receptions have netted him 233 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Texas at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy