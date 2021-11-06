Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 59.5

Iowa State and Texas Stats

The Cyclones put up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per contest the Longhorns allow.

The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .

The Longhorns have scored 39.4 points per game this season, 19.8 more than the Cyclones have given up.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,833 passing yards (229.1 ypg), completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 205 yards (25.6 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 179 times for a team-high 985 yards (123.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 208 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 590 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 52 receptions and five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has caught 28 passes for 358 yards (44.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tarique Milton has hauled in 13 receptions for 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,554 passing yards (194.3 ypg) on 112-of-175 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Bijan Robinson's team-high 967 rushing yards (120.9 per game) have come on 163 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has collected 257 yards (32.1 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 674 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has totaled 359 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Joshua Moore's 22 receptions have netted him 233 yards (29.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

