Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Iowa State and Texas Tech Stats
- The Cyclones put up 31.9 points per game, comparable to the 33.0 per contest the Red Raiders surrender.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).
- The Red Raiders have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.6 more than the 18.2 the Cyclones have surrendered.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,085 yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (26.6 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Breece Hall has carried the ball 198 times for a team-high 1,121 yards (124.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Xavier Hutchinson's 686 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 60 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Charlie Kolar has grabbed 33 passes for 430 yards (47.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Tarique Milton has hauled in 15 catches for 278 yards (30.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (143.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, SaRodorick Thompson, has carried the ball 79 times for 374 yards (41.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Tahj Brooks has collected 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Erik Ezukanma's 632 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Kaylon Geiger has put up a 472-yard season so far (52.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes.
- Myles Price's 22 grabs have netted him 248 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Iowa State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Oklahoma State
W 24-21
Home
10/30/2021
West Virginia
L 38-31
Away
11/6/2021
Texas
W 30-7
Home
11/13/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
11/20/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
11/26/2021
TCU
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Kansas
W 41-14
Away
10/23/2021
Kansas State
L 25-24
Home
10/30/2021
Oklahoma
L 52-21
Away
11/13/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Baylor
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Iowa State at Texas Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)