Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

    Iowa State and Texas Tech Stats

    • The Cyclones put up 31.9 points per game, comparable to the 33.0 per contest the Red Raiders surrender.
    • The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).
    • The Red Raiders have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.6 more than the 18.2 the Cyclones have surrendered.
    • The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,085 yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (26.6 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 198 times for a team-high 1,121 yards (124.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 686 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 60 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has grabbed 33 passes for 430 yards (47.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Tarique Milton has hauled in 15 catches for 278 yards (30.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (143.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, SaRodorick Thompson, has carried the ball 79 times for 374 yards (41.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tahj Brooks has collected 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Erik Ezukanma's 632 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Kaylon Geiger has put up a 472-yard season so far (52.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes.
    • Myles Price's 22 grabs have netted him 248 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/30/2021

    West Virginia

    L 38-31

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas

    W 30-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    Texas Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Kansas

    W 41-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Kansas State

    L 25-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 52-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Iowa State at Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17101092
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110235
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112781
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. California

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991586
    College Football

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ohio State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) passes to a teammate. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State808
    College Football

    Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy