Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Kansas State Wildcats defensive safety Ross Elder (19) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa State and Texas Tech Stats

The Cyclones put up 31.9 points per game, comparable to the 33.0 per contest the Red Raiders surrender.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).

The Red Raiders have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.6 more than the 18.2 the Cyclones have surrendered.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,085 yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 239 yards (26.6 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 198 times for a team-high 1,121 yards (124.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 686 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 60 receptions and five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has grabbed 33 passes for 430 yards (47.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tarique Milton has hauled in 15 catches for 278 yards (30.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (143.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, SaRodorick Thompson, has carried the ball 79 times for 374 yards (41.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Tahj Brooks has collected 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's 632 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has put up a 472-yard season so far (52.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes.

Myles Price's 22 grabs have netted him 248 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Oklahoma State W 24-21 Home 10/30/2021 West Virginia L 38-31 Away 11/6/2021 Texas W 30-7 Home 11/13/2021 Texas Tech - Away 11/20/2021 Oklahoma - Away 11/26/2021 TCU - Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Kansas W 41-14 Away 10/23/2021 Kansas State L 25-24 Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma L 52-21 Away 11/13/2021 Iowa State - Home 11/20/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 11/27/2021 Baylor - Away

Regional restrictions apply.