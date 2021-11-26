Big Ten rivals Iowa and Nebraska meet on Friday for the matchup now known as the Heroes Game. Can the Huskers upset the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes?

Before 2015, Iowa had never won more than three straight games against Big Ten rival Nebraska. Since then, the Hawkeyes have rolled off six straight victories and will go for their seventh this Friday on the road in Lincoln.

On the other side is a Cornhuskers team that has come close to snapping the losing streak with single-possession losses in the last three games.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Last year's game went into the fourth quarter tied at 20-20, but Iowa was able to add a pair of field goals to come away with the 26-20 win. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson was a difference-maker in that one, rushing for 111 yards on 30 carries.

This year, it's all about the defense for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have the ninth-ranked defense in the nation, allowing 16.9 points per game. They are also tied for the second-best turnover margin in the country, at plus-12.

On the other side is a Nebraska team that has kept things close all year no matter what. Seven of Nebraska's eight losses have come at a single-digit margin, including all of the last five.

Iowa enters this game ranked 17th in the nation, with a 9-2 overall record and 6-2 in conference. With a win, the Hawkeyes can edge a little bit closer to their cross-border rival in the all-time series, which Nebraska leads 29-19-3.

Will Nebraska get over the hump against Iowa? Or will the Hawkeyes move into 10 win territory? Watch live to find out.

