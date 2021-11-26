Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Big Ten rivals Iowa and Nebraska meet on Friday for the matchup now known as the Heroes Game. Can the Huskers upset the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes?
    Author:

    Before 2015, Iowa had never won more than three straight games against Big Ten rival Nebraska. Since then, the Hawkeyes have rolled off six straight victories and will go for their seventh this Friday on the road in Lincoln. 

    On the other side is a Cornhuskers team that has come close to snapping the losing streak with single-possession losses in the last three games.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year's game went into the fourth quarter tied at 20-20, but Iowa was able to add a pair of field goals to come away with the 26-20 win. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson was a difference-maker in that one, rushing for 111 yards on 30 carries.

    This year, it's all about the defense for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have the ninth-ranked defense in the nation, allowing 16.9 points per game. They are also tied for the second-best turnover margin in the country, at plus-12.

    On the other side is a Nebraska team that has kept things close all year no matter what. Seven of Nebraska's eight losses have come at a single-digit margin, including all of the last five. 

    Iowa enters this game ranked 17th in the nation, with a 9-2 overall record and 6-2 in conference. With a win, the Hawkeyes can edge a little bit closer to their cross-border rival in the all-time series, which Nebraska leads 29-19-3.

    Will Nebraska get over the hump against Iowa? Or will the Hawkeyes move into 10 win territory? Watch live to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17218843
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Marvin Scott III (21) scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    30 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy