    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This matchup features a team beginning to stabilize and a team coming off a bye after its first loss of the year. Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten play.
    Author:

    Two weeks ago, Iowa's playoff hopes may have been crushed when the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes were upset by unranked Purdue 24-7 at home for their first loss of the year.

    Kirk Ferentz's squad has had two weeks to let that loss sit, and they'll look to get back on track coming off a bye this week when they visit Wisconsin. 

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wisconsin has had a rollercoaster season in its own right. The Badgers were picked to be a contender for the Big Ten title and a playoff spot but lost three of their first four games to ranked opponents in Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. 

    They've turned a corner since, though, and have won three straight, including a 30-13 win last week over the same Purdue team that upset Iowa.

    For Wisconsin to keep its winning streak going, it will have to crack an Iowa defense that is allowing just 14.6 points per game—tied for the third-fewest in college football. The Hawkeyes have allowed fewer than 20 points in five of their first seven games.

    On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin brings the nation's best rushing defense, allowing just 53.3 yards per game. Iowa's success this season has been predicated on running the football and shortening games, making this a key matchup to watch.

    This year's game will be the 95th meeting of the rivalry, in which the two schools compete for the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin leads all-time 48-44-2 and has wins in seven of the last nine games. However, the Hawkeyes were victorious 28-7 last year, snapping a three-year winning streak for the Badgers. 

    Saturday's kickoff from Camp Randall is at noon. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

