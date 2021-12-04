The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Jackson State Tigers (10-1, 8-0 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-4, 6-2 SWAC) will face each other in the SWAC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M

Favorite Spread Total Jackson State -8 43.5

Jackson State and Prairie View A&M Stats

The Tigers average 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Panthers give up (26.2).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).

The Panthers have put an average of 26.8 points per game on the board this year, 13.0 more than the 13.8 the Tigers have surrendered.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (0).

Jackson State Players to Watch

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,971 yards (270.1 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Santee Marshall's team-high 376 rushing yards (34.2 per game) have come on 89 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Peytton Pickett has racked up 328 yards (29.8 per game) on 80 attempts with four touchdowns.

Keith Corbin's 887 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 63 receptions and six touchdowns.

Malachi Wideman has put up a 482-yard season so far (43.8 receiving yards per game) with 11 touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.

Trevonte Rucker has hauled in 22 grabs for 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawon Pass has thrown for 1,969 yards (179.0 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 63% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Stewart, has carried the ball 111 times for 572 yards (52.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Lyndemian Brooks has collected 432 yards (39.3 per game) on 73 attempts with five touchdowns, while also grabbing 25 passes for 197 yards (17.9 per game).

Tony Mullins' 456 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has put together a 323-yard season so far (29.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.

Jailon Howard's 15 grabs have yielded 315 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.