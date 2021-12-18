Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31) and Rattlers defensive back Kendall Bohler (3) tackle South Carolina State Bulldogs running back Kendrell Flowers (26). The Florida A&M Rattlers defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 30-7 at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Famu Vs Sc State467

The Celebration Bowl will feature the Jackson State Tigers hitting the field against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on December 18, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Betting Information for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Favorite Spread Total Jackson State -10 42.5

Jackson State and South Carolina State Stats

The Tigers score just 1.4 more points per game (29.0) than the Bulldogs give up (27.6).

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (3).

The Bulldogs have scored 24.4 points per game this season, 10.9 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Bulldogs have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .

Jackson State Players to Watch

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards (254.7 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 29 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Peytton Pickett has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 435 yards (36.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Santee Marshall has rushed for 426 yards (35.5 per game) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.

Keith Corbin's 897 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 65 receptions and six touchdowns.

Malachi Wideman has totaled 498 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

Trevonte Rucker's 24 receptions have netted him 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Corey Fields has 2,144 passing yards (194.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 198 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kendrell Flowers' team-high 811 rushing yards (73.7 per game) have come on 158 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Jacory Benson has rushed for 200 yards (18.2 per game) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Shaquan Davis' team-high 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with five touchdowns.

Will Vereen has totaled 567 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.

Richard Bailey's 33 receptions have turned into 361 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

