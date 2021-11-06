Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch James Madison Dukes vs. Campbell Fighting Camels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (7-1) take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Campbell

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Campbell Stats

    • This year, the Dukes rack up 9.2 more points per game (37.0) than the Fighting Camels give up (27.8).
    • The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Fighting Camels have zero takeaways .
    • The Fighting Camels have averaged 13.3 more points scored this year (28.8) than the Dukes have allowed (15.5).
    • This season the Fighting Camels have turned the ball over zero times, while the Dukes have forced 0 turnovers.

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson has thrown for 1,997 yards (249.6 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 123 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Latrele Palmer's team-high 511 rushing yards (63.9 per game) have come on 104 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 221 yards (27.6 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s 679 receiving yards (84.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has put together a 563-yard season so far (70.4 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.
    • Scott Bracey has hauled in 10 catches for 163 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Campbell Players to Watch

    • Wiley Hartley has thrown for 1,602 yards (200.3 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Barr, has carried the ball 65 times for 324 yards (40.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 236 yards (29.5 per game) on 58 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Caleb Snead's team-high 766 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Julian Hill has racked up 267 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes this year.
    • Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Campbell at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

