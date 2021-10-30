James Madison vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch James Madison Dukes vs. Elon Phoenix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (6-1, 0-0 CAA) take on a fellow CAA foe when they host the Elon Phoenix (4-3, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Elon

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Elon Stats

    • The Dukes average 12.3 more points per game (35.9) than the Phoenix give up (23.6).
    • This year, the Dukes have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Phoenix have takeaways (1).
    • The Phoenix, on average, are scoring 8.7 more points per game this season (23.4) than the Dukes are allowing (14.7).
    • This season the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson has 1,690 passing yards (241.4 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 109 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Latrele Palmer's team-high 428 rushing yards (61.1 per game) have come on 84 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Percy Agyei-Obese has taken 65 carries for 221 yards (31.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 565 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has totaled 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes this year.
    • Scott Bracey's 10 receptions have yielded 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Davis Cheek has 2,047 passing yards (292.4 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 87 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaylan Thomas, has carried the ball 98 times for 366 yards (52.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 239 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season McKinley Witherspoon has taken 58 carries for 155 yards (22.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jackson Parham's team-high 607 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Bryson Daughtry has grabbed 24 passes for 348 yards (49.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Kortez Weeks' 33 receptions have turned into 293 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

