The James Madison Dukes (11-1) meet the Montana Grizzlies (10-2) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Montana

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison and Montana Stats

The Dukes average 25.9 more points per game (41.2) than the Grizzlies give up (15.3).

This year, the Dukes have one turnover, four fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (5).

The Grizzlies have averaged 16.3 more points scored this season (32.1) than the Dukes have allowed (15.8).

This year the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Dukes have takeaways (5).

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has been a dual threat to lead James Madison in both passing and rushing. He has 3,274 passing yards (272.8 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 228 yards (19.0 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer's team-high 685 rushing yards (57.1 per game) have come on 150 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 1,117 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 73 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put up a 968-yard season so far (80.7 receiving yards per game) with 12 touchdowns, hauling in 71 passes.

Solomon Vanhorse's 24 catches have netted him 273 yards (22.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 601 yards (50.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 461 yards (38.4 per game) on 106 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitch Roberts' team-leading 659 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has put up a 654-yard season so far (54.5 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes.

Cole Grossman's 34 grabs this season have resulted in 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

