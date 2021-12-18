James Madison Dukes vs. North Dakota State Bison: NCAA Division I Championship - Semifinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (12-1) and James Madison Dukes (12-1) will face each other on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the NCAA Division I Championship - Semifinals for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. James Madison

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State and James Madison Stats

This year, the Bison rack up 19.7 more points per game (34.8) than the Dukes surrender (15.1).

The Bison have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Dukes have forced (7).

The Dukes, on average, score 29.2 more points (40.2) than the Bison allow (11.0).

The Dukes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Bison have forced (1).

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 1,153 passing yards (88.7 ypg) on 84-of-120 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 215 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 699 yards (53.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Johnson has racked up 557 yards (42.8 per game) on 97 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Watson's 739 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has reeled in 18 passes for 265 yards (20.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Josh Babicz's nine receptions have yielded 196 yards (15.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has been a dual threat to lead James Madison in both passing and rushing. He has 3,569 passing yards (274.5 ypg), completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 39 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 225 yards (17.3 ypg) on 79 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrele Palmer, has carried the ball 169 times for 852 yards (65.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 1,197 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 78 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has hauled in 77 passes for 1,050 yards (80.8 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns this year.

Solomon Vanhorse's 25 catches have netted him 281 yards (21.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

North Dakota State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 South Dakota W 52-24 Home 12/4/2021 Southern Illinois W 38-7 Home 12/11/2021 East Tennessee State W 27-3 Home 12/17/2021 James Madison - Home

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Towson W 56-10 Home 12/4/2021 SE Louisiana W 59-20 Home 12/10/2021 Montana W 28-6 Home 12/17/2021 North Dakota State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.