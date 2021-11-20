Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (9-1, 0-0 CAA) and Towson Tigers (4-6, 0-0 CAA) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, in a battle of CAA foes. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Betting Information for James Madison vs. Towson

Favorite Spread Total James Madison -25.5 52.5

James Madison and Towson Stats

This year, the Dukes score 12.0 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers give up (25.9).

The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have one takeaway .

The Tigers have averaged 4.5 more points scored this year (20.5) than the Dukes have allowed (16.0).

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 2,590 passing yards (259.0 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 201 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 645 yards (64.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Percy Agyei-Obese has piled up 65 carries for 221 yards (22.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 887 receiving yards (88.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has totaled 780 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 64 passes this year.

Solomon Vanhorse's 21 catches are good enough for 194 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 1,477 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 138-of-237 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jerry Howard Jr.'s team-high 770 rushing yards (77.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Devin Matthews has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 84 carries with eight touchdowns.

Caleb Smith's 527 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darian Street has totaled 326 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

Jabari Allen's 28 receptions have netted him 250 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

