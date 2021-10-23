Two ranked Colonial Athletic Association opponents meet when Delaware hosts James Madison on Saturday. It's the 27th meeting in the rivalry.

It'll be a rivalry renewed on Saturday when No. 25 Delaware hosts No. 6 James Madison in CAA play.

The two schools have played 26 times prior, but the usual annual meetings have been disrupted over the last few years. This week is the first time they meet since 2018.

How to Watch: James Madison vs. Delaware

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream James Madison vs. Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware holds a 14-12 record in the series, but James Madison has gained ground in recent years. The Dukes are currently on a record four-game winning streak with the last three wins coming by double-digit margins.

James Madison enters this game at 5-1 and 3-1 in conference play. Even with their one-point loss to Villanova two weeks ago, the Dukes have still been easily the most dominant team in the CAA, leading the conference in both points scored (38.2) and fewest points allowed (15.5) per game.

On the other side is a Delaware team looking to get back to where it was when the season began. The Fightin' Blue Hens won their first three FCS games, with their lone September loss coming at the hands of FBS Rugters. However, they've since lost two straight to Rhode Island and Stony Brook.

Regional restrictions may apply.