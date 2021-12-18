How to Watch James Madison at North Dakota State in FCS Semifinals

James Madison heads to the FargoDome on Friday night to take on North Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS football tournament.

How to Watch the James Madison at North Dakota State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Dukes have romped their way to the semifinal, beating Southeastern Louisiana 59–20 and then sixth-seeded Montana 28–6 in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, though, the road gets a lot tougher as they must try and beat second-seeded North Dakota State.

The Bison took care of East Tennessee State in the quarterfinals 27–3 a week after they ran through Southern Illinois 38–7.

North Dakota State have been dominant all year long, and the Bison use their home field as a huge advantage.

These two teams have played great this year and are one game away from playing for the national title against either Montana State or South Dakota State.

