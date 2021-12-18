Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both Utah State and Oregon State made monumental strides to reach Bowl season this year. They'll face each other Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
    Author:

    Day 2 of Bowl season wraps up Saturday night, with Mountain West champion Utah State facing Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Both teams took an improbable path to the postseason this year, and each will look to end on a high note.

    Looking For a YouTube TV Alternative?

    After Disney and YouTube TV failed to come to an agreement on an extension of their carriage deal, sports fans who were relying on the streaming service to watch Saturday's LA Bowl now must look for an alternative solution.

    If you're in that boat, try a free trial of fuboTV, where you can get access to all of the televised bowl games this year.

    How to Watch the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Utah State vs. Oregon State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a 1-5 season in 2020, the Aggies were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West's Mountain Division. Under first-year coach Blake Anderson, they ended up finishing 10-3, winning seven of their last eight games and upsetting No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

    On the other side is an Oregon State team that is appearing in the program's first bowl game since 2013. Also picked to finish fifth in their division by the conference preseason polls, the Beavers ended up with a 7-5 record that included upset wins over USC, Washington and Utah. 

    This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between Utah State and Oregon State. The Beavers have won all three previous matchups in 1904, 1997 and 1998.

    Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Utah State vs. Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17375317
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
