How to Watch The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State

Both Utah State and Oregon State made monumental strides to reach Bowl season this year. They'll face each other Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Day 2 of Bowl season wraps up Saturday night, with Mountain West champion Utah State facing Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Both teams took an improbable path to the postseason this year, and each will look to end on a high note.

How to Watch the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

After a 1-5 season in 2020, the Aggies were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West's Mountain Division. Under first-year coach Blake Anderson, they ended up finishing 10-3, winning seven of their last eight games and upsetting No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

On the other side is an Oregon State team that is appearing in the program's first bowl game since 2013. Also picked to finish fifth in their division by the conference preseason polls, the Beavers ended up with a 7-5 record that included upset wins over USC, Washington and Utah.

This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between Utah State and Oregon State. The Beavers have won all three previous matchups in 1904, 1997 and 1998.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

