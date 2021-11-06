Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -24 56.5

Kansas State and Kansas Stats

The Wildcats rack up 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to score 23.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the 15.8 the Jayhawks are scoring per contest.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,304 yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Deuce Vaughn's team-high 692 rushing yards (86.5 per game) have come on 143 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 351 yards (43.9 per game) on 32 catches with three touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has racked up 238 yards (29.8 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 360 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe's nine grabs have turned into 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,188 passing yards (148.5 ypg) on 97-of-172 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 388 rushing yards (48.5 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 101 times for 443 yards (55.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's team-leading 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Trevor Wilson has caught 19 passes for 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Lawrence Arnold's 18 catches this season have resulted in 238 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

