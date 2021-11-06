Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kansas State vs. Kansas

    Kansas State vs Kansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kansas State

    -24

    56.5

    Kansas State and Kansas Stats

    • The Wildcats rack up 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to score 23.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the 15.8 the Jayhawks are scoring per contest.
    • The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,304 yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn's team-high 692 rushing yards (86.5 per game) have come on 143 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 351 yards (43.9 per game) on 32 catches with three touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has racked up 238 yards (29.8 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' team-high 360 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Imatorbhebhe's nine grabs have turned into 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,188 passing yards (148.5 ypg) on 97-of-172 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 388 rushing yards (48.5 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 101 times for 443 yards (55.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's team-leading 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Trevor Wilson has caught 19 passes for 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 18 catches this season have resulted in 238 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Kansas State at Kansas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17061082
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17059808
    College Football

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Yale at Brown

    1 minute ago
    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17062231
    College Football

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham

    1 minute ago
    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy