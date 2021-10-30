Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a Big 12 clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oklahoma State and Kansas Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.1).
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
- The Cowboys defense has allowed 20.1 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.6 the Jayhawks have scored.
- This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,184 passing yards (169.1 ypg) on 90-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 245 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Jaylen Warren's team-high 781 rushing yards (111.6 per game) have come on 166 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 131 yards (18.7 per game).
- Tay Martin's 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has put together a 302-yard season so far (43.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes.
- Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,178 passing yards (168.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 364 yards (52.0 ypg) on 79 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Devin Neal's team-high 418 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 92 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- Kwamie Lassiter II's 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and one touchdown.
- Trevor Wilson has collected 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
- Lawrence Arnold's 17 receptions are good enough for 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Baylor
W 24-14
Home
10/16/2021
Texas
W 32-24
Away
10/23/2021
Iowa State
L 24-21
Away
10/30/2021
Kansas
-
Home
11/6/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/13/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/20/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
Kansas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Iowa State
L 59-7
Away
10/16/2021
Texas Tech
L 41-14
Home
10/23/2021
Oklahoma
L 35-23
Home
10/30/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
-
Away
11/20/2021
TCU
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Kansas at Oklahoma State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)