    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) drops back to pass as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a Big 12 clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma State and Kansas Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.1).
    • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
    • The Cowboys defense has allowed 20.1 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.6 the Jayhawks have scored.
    • This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,184 passing yards (169.1 ypg) on 90-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 245 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jaylen Warren's team-high 781 rushing yards (111.6 per game) have come on 166 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 131 yards (18.7 per game).
    • Tay Martin's 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has put together a 302-yard season so far (43.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes.
    • Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,178 passing yards (168.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 364 yards (52.0 ypg) on 79 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Devin Neal's team-high 418 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 92 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Trevor Wilson has collected 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 17 receptions are good enough for 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Baylor

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Texas

    W 32-24

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Iowa State

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    Kansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Iowa State

    L 59-7

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 41-14

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 35-23

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Kansas at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
