The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a Big 12 clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State and Kansas Stats

The Cowboys rack up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.1).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

The Cowboys defense has allowed 20.1 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.6 the Jayhawks have scored.

This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,184 passing yards (169.1 ypg) on 90-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 245 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Warren's team-high 781 rushing yards (111.6 per game) have come on 166 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 131 yards (18.7 per game).

Tay Martin's 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has put together a 302-yard season so far (43.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,178 passing yards (168.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 364 yards (52.0 ypg) on 79 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal's team-high 418 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 92 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and one touchdown.

Trevor Wilson has collected 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Lawrence Arnold's 17 receptions are good enough for 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Baylor W 24-14 Home 10/16/2021 Texas W 32-24 Away 10/23/2021 Iowa State L 24-21 Away 10/30/2021 Kansas - Home 11/6/2021 West Virginia - Away 11/13/2021 TCU - Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech - Away

Kansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Iowa State L 59-7 Away 10/16/2021 Texas Tech L 41-14 Home 10/23/2021 Oklahoma L 35-23 Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 11/6/2021 Kansas State - Home 11/13/2021 Texas - Away 11/20/2021 TCU - Away

