    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) walks to the locker room after getting injured during the fourth quarter against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

    The Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas and Kansas Stats

    • This year, the Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.8).
    • This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
    • The Longhorns have allowed their opponents to score 29.8 points per game, 14.7 more than the 15.1 the Jayhawks are scoring per contest.
    • The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,556 passing yards (172.9 ypg) on 114-of-181 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 120 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 181 times for 1,057 yards (117.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 276 yards (30.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's 696 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has grabbed 24 passes for 359 yards (39.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Joshua Moore's 24 receptions have netted him 265 yards (29.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean has thrown for 1,252 yards (139.1 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 56.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 401 yards (44.6 ypg) on 91 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Devin Neal's team-high 505 rushing yards (56.1 per game) have come on 120 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's team-high 439 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trevor Wilson has recorded 344 receiving yards (38.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 21 grabs have yielded 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 32-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Baylor

    L 31-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Iowa State

    L 30-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    Kansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 35-23

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 55-3

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kansas State

    L 35-10

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Kansas at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

