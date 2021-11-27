Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for West Virginia vs. Kansas

    West Virginia vs Kansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    West Virginia

    -15.5

    55.5

    West Virginia and Kansas Stats

    • This year, the Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).
    • The Jayhawks have averaged 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers have allowed (24.0).
    • The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has 2,738 passing yards (248.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Leddie Brown's team-high 909 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 204 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 202 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 303 yards (27.5 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 643 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 560-yard season so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes.
    • Sam James' 37 grabs have netted him 453 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,252 passing yards (113.8 ypg) on 102-of-181 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 402 rushing yards (36.5 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Devin Neal's team-high 707 rushing yards (64.3 per game) have come on 158 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's 608 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Trevor Wilson has put together a 356-yard season so far (32.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 26 receptions have turned into 303 yards (27.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    West Virginia at Kansas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    53 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    53 seconds ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy