Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium

David Booth Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -15.5 55.5

West Virginia and Kansas Stats

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).

The Jayhawks have averaged 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers have allowed (24.0).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 2,738 passing yards (248.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown's team-high 909 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 204 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 202 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 303 yards (27.5 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 643 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with three touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 560-yard season so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes.

Sam James' 37 grabs have netted him 453 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,252 passing yards (113.8 ypg) on 102-of-181 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 402 rushing yards (36.5 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Neal's team-high 707 rushing yards (64.3 per game) have come on 158 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's 608 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with three touchdowns.

Trevor Wilson has put together a 356-yard season so far (32.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.

Lawrence Arnold's 26 receptions have turned into 303 yards (27.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.