    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kansas State goes for its third straight win and state bragging rights when it travels to Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
    This season has been one of streaks for Kansas State. It started off the year with three straight wins before losing three in a row, and now it is on a two-game winning streak.

    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Kansas State at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday the Wildcats will look to make it three in a row against a Kansas team that has lost seven in a row. The Jayhawks won their first game of the year against South Dakota in Week 1 but haven't found success since. 

    Two weeks ago they nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the year against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks led late in the third quarter but couldn't hold on in a 35-23 loss.

    Saturday they hope they can conjure up some of that magic again and pull off the upset of their in-state rival. The Wildcats will do whatever they can to make sure that doesn't happen, as they look to stay in the middle of the Big 12 standings. Tune in to see if Kansas can get over the hump. 

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Kansas State at Kansas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
