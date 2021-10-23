Kansas State has won nine of its last 10 games against Texas Tech. One-point road underdogs this year, can the Wildcats hold off the Red Raiders yet again?

Heading into this weekend, Kansas State has won five straight games against Texas Tech and nine of the last 10 meetings between the two schools.

The run has given the Wildcats a 12-9 all-time advantage in the series. However, it hasn't been easy with three of the last four games having been decided by 10 points or fewer.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Is this the year the Red Raiders turn things around?

They enter the game as one-point favorites at home this week.

The Red Raiders sport one of the best offenses in Division-I, scoring 35.7 points per game which ranks 25th in the nation. Junior wideout Erik Ezukanma has stood out as a threat with 31 catches and 505 yards through six games.

Kansas State brings familiar faces to this game, namely redshirt senior quarterback Skylar Thompson. This will be the fifth time Thompson faces the Red Raiders, with his team 4-0 in those games. In those games against Texas Tech, Thompson has completed 56.9% of his passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns with just two interceptions.

