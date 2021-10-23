    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kansas State has won nine of its last 10 games against Texas Tech. One-point road underdogs this year, can the Wildcats hold off the Red Raiders yet again?
    Author:

    Heading into this weekend, Kansas State has won five straight games against Texas Tech and nine of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. 

    The run has given the Wildcats a 12-9 all-time advantage in the series. However, it hasn't been easy with three of the last four games having been decided by 10 points or fewer.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Is this the year the Red Raiders turn things around? 

    They enter the game as one-point favorites at home this week. 

    The Red Raiders sport one of the best offenses in Division-I, scoring 35.7 points per game which ranks 25th in the nation. Junior wideout Erik Ezukanma has stood out as a threat with 31 catches and 505 yards through six games.

    Kansas State brings familiar faces to this game, namely redshirt senior quarterback Skylar Thompson. This will be the fifth time Thompson faces the Red Raiders, with his team 4-0 in those games. In those games against Texas Tech, Thompson has completed 56.9% of his passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns with just two interceptions. 

    You can catch Saturday's game at noon ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

