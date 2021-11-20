Kansas State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks for room to run against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Scottie Young (19) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) and No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a battle of Big 12 foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    Betting Information for Kansas State vs. Baylor

    Kansas State vs Baylor Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kansas State

    -1

    50

    Kansas State and Baylor Stats

    • The Wildcats average nine more points per game (28.9) than the Bears surrender (19.9).
    • This year, the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).
    • The Bears, on average, score 14.3 more points (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
    • The Bears have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 13 takeaways .

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 1,686 passing yards (168.6 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 71.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 179 times for 975 yards (97.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 417 receiving yards (41.7 per game) on 39 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 329 yards (32.9 per game) on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles' 24 receptions are good enough for 341 yards (34.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 2,121 yards (212.1 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 283 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 62 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 163 times for 1,171 yards (117.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 641 yards (64.1 per game) on 114 carries with one touchdown.
    • Tyquan Thornton's team-high 763 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has totaled 529 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • Ben Sims' 23 grabs have yielded 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Baylor at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
