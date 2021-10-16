    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) tries to get away from Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the first quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) tries to get away from Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the first quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar opponent as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    Iowa State vs Kansas State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa State

    -6.5

    51

    Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

    • The Cyclones average 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
    • This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (7).
    • The Wildcats, on average, are scoring 13.2 more points per game this year (28.8) than the Cyclones are allowing (15.6).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 104 times for 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on 16 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has caught 17 passes for 238 yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) on 41-of-59 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 206 yards (41.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 169 yards (33.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 17 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Malik Knowles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Iowa State at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy