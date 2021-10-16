Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) tries to get away from Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the first quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar opponent as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 51

Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

The Cyclones average 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (7).

The Wildcats, on average, are scoring 13.2 more points per game this year (28.8) than the Cyclones are allowing (15.6).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 104 times for 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on 16 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has caught 17 passes for 238 yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) on 41-of-59 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 206 yards (41.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 169 yards (33.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Malik Knowles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

