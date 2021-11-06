Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) are on the road for a Big 12 showdown versus the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium

Kansas State and Kansas Stats

This year, the Wildcats average 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.8).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 23.0 points per game this year, 7.2 more than the 15.8 the Jayhawks have put on the board per contest.

The Jayhawks have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,304 passing yards (163.0 ypg) on 93-of-133 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 692 yards (86.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 351 yards (43.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (29.8 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' 360 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe has hauled in nine catches for 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,188 passing yards (148.5 ypg), completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 388 yards (48.5 ypg) on 88 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 443 yards (55.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Trevor Wilson has racked up 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.

Lawrence Arnold's 18 catches have turned into 238 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Iowa State L 33-20 Home 10/23/2021 Texas Tech W 25-24 Away 10/30/2021 TCU W 31-12 Home 11/6/2021 Kansas - Away 11/13/2021 West Virginia - Home 11/20/2021 Baylor - Home 11/26/2021 Texas - Away

Kansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Texas Tech L 41-14 Home 10/23/2021 Oklahoma L 35-23 Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma State L 55-3 Away 11/6/2021 Kansas State - Home 11/13/2021 Texas - Away 11/20/2021 TCU - Away 11/27/2021 West Virginia - Home

