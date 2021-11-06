Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) are on the road for a Big 12 showdown versus the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium
Kansas State and Kansas Stats
- This year, the Wildcats average 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.8).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
- The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 23.0 points per game this year, 7.2 more than the 15.8 the Jayhawks have put on the board per contest.
- The Jayhawks have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State with 1,304 passing yards (163.0 ypg) on 93-of-133 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 692 yards (86.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 351 yards (43.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (29.8 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
- Phillip Brooks' 360 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 27 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Daniel Imatorbhebhe has hauled in nine catches for 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Jason Bean has been a dual threat to lead Kansas in both passing and rushing. He has 1,188 passing yards (148.5 ypg), completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 388 yards (48.5 ypg) on 88 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Devin Neal has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 443 yards (55.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- Kwamie Lassiter II's 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and one touchdown.
- Trevor Wilson has racked up 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Lawrence Arnold's 18 catches have turned into 238 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Kansas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Iowa State
L 33-20
Home
10/23/2021
Texas Tech
W 25-24
Away
10/30/2021
TCU
W 31-12
Home
11/6/2021
Kansas
-
Away
11/13/2021
West Virginia
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Home
11/26/2021
Texas
-
Away
Kansas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Texas Tech
L 41-14
Home
10/23/2021
Oklahoma
L 35-23
Home
10/30/2021
Oklahoma State
L 55-3
Away
11/6/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
-
Away
11/20/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
West Virginia
-
Home
