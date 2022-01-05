How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers: Texas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats squaring off against the LSU Tigers on January 4, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. LSU
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Betting Information for Kansas State vs. LSU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas State
-7
47.5
Kansas State and LSU Stats
- The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers allow.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- The Tigers, on average, score 6.0 more points (27.1) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,844 yards (153.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 214 times for a team-high 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 46 passes for 461 yards (38.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Will Howard has collected 184 yards (15.3 per game) on 32 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Phillip Brooks' 464 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Malik Knowles' 26 grabs have netted him 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has thrown for 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 271 yards (22.6 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put together a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.
- Jaray Jenkins' 33 receptions this season have resulted in 479 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
