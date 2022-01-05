Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers: Texas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Jacoby Jones (3) pulls down Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats squaring off against the LSU Tigers on January 4, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. LSU

    Betting Information for Kansas State vs. LSU

    Kansas State and LSU Stats

    • The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers allow.
    • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 6.0 more points (27.1) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,844 yards (153.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 214 times for a team-high 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 46 passes for 461 yards (38.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Will Howard has collected 184 yards (15.3 per game) on 32 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' 464 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles' 26 grabs have netted him 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has thrown for 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 271 yards (22.6 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has put together a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.
    • Jaray Jenkins' 33 receptions this season have resulted in 479 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
