Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Rayshad Williams (12) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Rayshad Williams (12) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kansas State vs. TCU

    Kansas State vs TCU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kansas State

    -3.5

    58.5

    Kansas State and TCU Stats

    • The Wildcats average 27.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender per contest (31.6).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Horned Frogs have scored 34.3 points per game this year, 9.7 more than the Wildcats have given up.
    • This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,062 yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 123 times for 583 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (43.1 per game) on 30 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (34.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' team-leading 316 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles has hauled in 18 grabs for 226 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan has thrown for 1,593 yards (227.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 68 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (91.6 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 130 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Kendre Miller has collected 411 yards (58.7 per game) on 55 attempts with six touchdowns.
    • Quentin Johnston's team-leading 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Taye Barber has put up a 276-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Derius Davis' 16 receptions this season have resulted in 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    TCU at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy