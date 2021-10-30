Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Rayshad Williams (12) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas State vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -3.5 58.5

Kansas State and TCU Stats

The Wildcats average 27.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender per contest (31.6).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Horned Frogs have scored 34.3 points per game this year, 9.7 more than the Wildcats have given up.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has thrown for 1,062 yards (151.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 123 times for 583 yards (83.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (43.1 per game) on 30 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 238 yards (34.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' team-leading 316 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Knowles has hauled in 18 grabs for 226 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,593 yards (227.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 68 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (91.6 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 130 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has collected 411 yards (58.7 per game) on 55 attempts with six touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's team-leading 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Taye Barber has put up a 276-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

Derius Davis' 16 receptions this season have resulted in 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.