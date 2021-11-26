Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in a battle of Big 12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas and Kansas State Stats

The Longhorns average 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (21.0).

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).

The Longhorns have allowed their opponents to score 32.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the 27.2 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (102.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 295 receiving yards (26.8 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 390 yards (35.5 per game) on 65 attempts with four touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 933 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 57 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has racked up 359 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has 1,844 passing yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 1,103 yards (100.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 44 passes for 454 yards (41.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has collected 334 yards (30.4 per game) on 64 attempts with two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 455 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 36 receptions and two touchdowns.

Malik Knowles' 25 grabs this season have resulted in 389 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Iowa State L 30-7 Away 11/13/2021 Kansas L 57-56 Home 11/20/2021 West Virginia L 31-23 Away 11/26/2021 Kansas State - Home

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Kansas W 35-10 Away 11/13/2021 West Virginia W 34-17 Home 11/20/2021 Baylor L 20-10 Home 11/26/2021 Texas - Away

