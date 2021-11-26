Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in a battle of Big 12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas and Kansas State Stats

    • The Longhorns average 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (21.0).
    • The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).
    • The Longhorns have allowed their opponents to score 32.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the 27.2 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.
    • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson has 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 195 times for 1,127 yards (102.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 295 receiving yards (26.8 per game) on 26 catches with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 390 yards (35.5 per game) on 65 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's 933 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 57 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has racked up 359 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 1,844 passing yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 1,103 yards (100.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 44 passes for 454 yards (41.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has collected 334 yards (30.4 per game) on 64 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' 455 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 36 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles' 25 grabs this season have resulted in 389 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Iowa State

    L 30-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Kansas

    L 57-56

    Home

    11/20/2021

    West Virginia

    L 31-23

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Kansas

    W 35-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    West Virginia

    W 34-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 20-10

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Kansas State at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16825066
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio at Bowling Green

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17184264
    College Football

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy