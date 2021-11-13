Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) scores against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -6 47

Kansas State and West Virginia Stats

The Wildcats score 28.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers allow per outing (23.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).

The Mountaineers have averaged 5.1 more points this year (26.7) than the Wildcats have allowed (21.6).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (10).

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has 1,548 passing yards (172.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 154 times for a team-high 854 yards (94.9 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 37 passes for 411 yards (45.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has rushed for 298 yards (33.1 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 27 passes for 360 yards (40.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Malik Knowles' 24 catches have netted him 341 yards (37.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,180 yards (242.2 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 151 times for 666 yards (74.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 165 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has racked up 47 carries for 303 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's team-high 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has collected 435 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Sam James' 30 grabs have yielded 373 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

