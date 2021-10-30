Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Kansas on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Kansas nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the year when it gave No. 4 Oklahoma all it could handle last Saturday.

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Kansas at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jayhawks shut out the Sooners in the first half and lead 17-7 late in the third quarter before Oklahoma finally broke through, scoring 28 points to win 35-23. 

    Kansas was looking for just its second win of the year and first in the Big 12.

    On Saturday, the Jayhawks get another shot at a huge upset when they take on the other school from Oklahoma.

    Oklahoma State will definitely not be looking past the Jayhawks after what it saw them do to the Sooners. Plus, the Cowboys are looking to get back in the win column after a tough 24-21 loss to Iowa State last weekend.

    The loss to the Cyclones was the first of the year for the Cowboys, and it dropped their record to 6-1 to move them a game back of first-place Oklahoma.

    Oklahoma State will be huge favorites in this game, but if last weekend tells fans anything, it is that the Jayhawks are going to come in fighting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy