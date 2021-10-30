Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Kansas on Saturday night.

Kansas nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the year when it gave No. 4 Oklahoma all it could handle last Saturday.

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Jayhawks shut out the Sooners in the first half and lead 17-7 late in the third quarter before Oklahoma finally broke through, scoring 28 points to win 35-23.

Kansas was looking for just its second win of the year and first in the Big 12.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks get another shot at a huge upset when they take on the other school from Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State will definitely not be looking past the Jayhawks after what it saw them do to the Sooners. Plus, the Cowboys are looking to get back in the win column after a tough 24-21 loss to Iowa State last weekend.

The loss to the Cyclones was the first of the year for the Cowboys, and it dropped their record to 6-1 to move them a game back of first-place Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State will be huge favorites in this game, but if last weekend tells fans anything, it is that the Jayhawks are going to come in fighting.

