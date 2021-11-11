Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) stand on the field during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Kent State

    Central Michigan and Kent State Stats

    • This year, the Chippewas put up 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (34.9).
    • This year, the Chippewas have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
    • The Golden Flashes, on average, score 3.1 more points (31.7) than the Chippewas allow (28.6).
    • This year the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (9).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has 1,711 passing yards (190.1 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 58% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Lew Nichols, has carried the ball 192 times for 1,080 yards (120.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 211 yards (23.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Myles Bailey has rushed for 113 yards (12.6 per game) on 28 carries.
    • Kalil Pimpleton's 668 receiving yards (74.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Dallas Dixon has put together a 609-yard season so far (67.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 30 catches have netted him 429 yards (47.7 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 2,092 passing yards (232.4 ypg) on 157-of-250 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 440 rushing yards (48.9 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 731 yards (81.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has rushed for 481 yards (53.4 per game) on 92 carries with one touchdown.
    • Dante Cephas' 807 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Nykeim Johnson has racked up 441 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
    • Keshunn Abram's 29 receptions have yielded 432 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Central Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Toledo

    W 26-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 39-38

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 42-30

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    Kent State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    L 64-31

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Ohio

    W 34-27

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 52-47

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Kent State at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
