The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Kent State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan and Kent State Stats

This year, the Chippewas put up 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (34.9).

This year, the Chippewas have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).

The Golden Flashes, on average, score 3.1 more points (31.7) than the Chippewas allow (28.6).

This year the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (9).

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Daniel Richardson has 1,711 passing yards (190.1 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 58% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lew Nichols, has carried the ball 192 times for 1,080 yards (120.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 211 yards (23.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Myles Bailey has rushed for 113 yards (12.6 per game) on 28 carries.

Kalil Pimpleton's 668 receiving yards (74.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dallas Dixon has put together a 609-yard season so far (67.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.

JaCorey Sullivan's 30 catches have netted him 429 yards (47.7 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 2,092 passing yards (232.4 ypg) on 157-of-250 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 440 rushing yards (48.9 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 731 yards (81.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has rushed for 481 yards (53.4 per game) on 92 carries with one touchdown.

Dante Cephas' 807 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with six touchdowns.

Nykeim Johnson has racked up 441 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

Keshunn Abram's 29 receptions have yielded 432 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Central Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Toledo W 26-23 Home 10/23/2021 Northern Illinois L 39-38 Home 11/3/2021 Western Michigan W 42-30 Away 11/10/2021 Kent State - Home 11/17/2021 Ball State - Away 11/26/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Western Michigan L 64-31 Away 10/23/2021 Ohio W 34-27 Away 11/3/2021 Northern Illinois W 52-47 Home 11/10/2021 Central Michigan - Away 11/20/2021 Akron - Away 11/27/2021 Miami (OH) - Home

