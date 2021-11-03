Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) stand on the field during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Dix Stadium, in a MAC battle. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dix Stadium

Betting Information for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -3.5 68.5

Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats

The Golden Flashes put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Huskies allow (31.5).

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

The Huskies are averaging 3.6 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes are allowing (33.4).

The Huskies have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 19 takeaways .

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,770 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 368 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 118 times for 558 yards (69.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has piled up 77 carries for 378 yards (47.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dante Cephas' 683 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions with six touchdowns.

Nykeim Johnson has caught 36 passes for 403 yards (50.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keshunn Abram's 22 receptions have netted him 360 yards (45.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 1,293 passing yards (161.6 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 323 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 101 times for 574 yards (71.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jevyon Ducker has rushed for 478 yards (59.8 per game) on 88 carries.

Tyrice Richie's 474 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with one touchdown.

Trayvon Rudolph has reeled in 18 passes for 330 yards (41.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cole Tucker's 12 receptions have yielded 206 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

