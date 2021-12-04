Publish date:
How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies: MAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The MAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2 MAC) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats
- The Golden Flashes average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per contest the Huskies give up.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- The Golden Flashes have allowed an average of 34.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 30.8 the Huskies have scored.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, seven fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (23).
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,794 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 65% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 565 rushing yards (47.1 ypg) on 132 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,075 yards (89.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier Williams has piled up 117 carries for 719 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Dante Cephas' team-leading 1,022 receiving yards (85.2 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has hauled in 42 passes for 640 yards (53.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Nykeim Johnson's 47 receptions have netted him 508 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Rocky Lombardi has 2,286 passing yards (190.5 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.5% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 389 rushing yards (32.4 ypg) on 78 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Jevyon Ducker's team-high 892 rushing yards (74.3 per game) have come on 165 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Harrison Waylee has piled up 101 carries for 574 yards (47.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Trayvon Rudolph's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Tyrice Richie has caught 43 passes for 534 yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Cole Tucker's 33 grabs this season have resulted in 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kent State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Central Michigan
L 54-30
Away
11/20/2021
Akron
W 38-0
Away
11/27/2021
Miami (OH)
W 48-47
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
Northern Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Ball State
W 30-29
Home
11/17/2021
Buffalo
W 33-27
Away
11/23/2021
Western Michigan
L 42-21
Home
12/4/2021
Kent State
-
Home
