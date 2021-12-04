Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Xavier Williams (2) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The MAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2 MAC) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats

The Golden Flashes average 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per contest the Huskies give up.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Golden Flashes have allowed an average of 34.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 30.8 the Huskies have scored.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, seven fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (23).

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,794 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 65% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 565 rushing yards (47.1 ypg) on 132 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,075 yards (89.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has piled up 117 carries for 719 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dante Cephas' team-leading 1,022 receiving yards (85.2 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Keshunn Abram has hauled in 42 passes for 640 yards (53.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Nykeim Johnson's 47 receptions have netted him 508 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 2,286 passing yards (190.5 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.5% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 389 rushing yards (32.4 ypg) on 78 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker's team-high 892 rushing yards (74.3 per game) have come on 165 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has piled up 101 carries for 574 yards (47.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has caught 43 passes for 534 yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cole Tucker's 33 grabs this season have resulted in 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Central Michigan L 54-30 Away 11/20/2021 Akron W 38-0 Away 11/27/2021 Miami (OH) W 48-47 Home 12/4/2021 Northern Illinois - Away

Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Ball State W 30-29 Home 11/17/2021 Buffalo W 33-27 Away 11/23/2021 Western Michigan L 42-21 Home 12/4/2021 Kent State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.