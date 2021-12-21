Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/21/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys heading into a showdown with the Kent State Golden Flashes on December 21, 2021, starting at 3:30 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Kent State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Wyoming and Kent State Stats

The Cowboys rack up 23.2 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (35.1).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (24).

The Golden Flashes have averaged 10.1 more points this year (32.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (22.5).

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,125 passing yards (93.8 ypg) on 90-of-177 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 190 times for 984 yards (82.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 233 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 23 catches.

This season Titus Swen has racked up 124 carries for 737 yards (61.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 791 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has hauled in 21 passes for 298 yards (24.8 yards per game) this year.

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 633 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 147 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 217 times for 1,080 yards (83.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has rushed for 812 yards (62.5 per game) on 125 carries with three touchdowns.

Dante Cephas' 1,124 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 78 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Keshunn Abram has hauled in 46 passes for 676 yards (52.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Nykeim Johnson's 48 receptions are good enough for 525 yards (40.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Boise State L 23-13 Away 11/20/2021 Utah State W 44-17 Away 11/27/2021 Hawaii L 38-14 Home 12/21/2021 Kent State - Home

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Akron W 38-0 Away 11/27/2021 Miami (OH) W 48-47 Home 12/4/2021 Northern Illinois L 41-23 Away 12/21/2021 Wyoming - Away

