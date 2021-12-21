Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys heading into a showdown with the Kent State Golden Flashes on December 21, 2021, starting at 3:30 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wyoming and Kent State Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 23.2 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (35.1).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (24).
- The Golden Flashes have averaged 10.1 more points this year (32.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (22.5).
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sean Chambers leads Wyoming with 1,125 passing yards (93.8 ypg) on 90-of-177 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 190 times for 984 yards (82.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 233 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 23 catches.
- This season Titus Swen has racked up 124 carries for 737 yards (61.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Isaiah Neyor's 791 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Ayden Eberhardt has hauled in 21 passes for 298 yards (24.8 yards per game) this year.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 633 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 147 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 217 times for 1,080 yards (83.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier Williams has rushed for 812 yards (62.5 per game) on 125 carries with three touchdowns.
- Dante Cephas' 1,124 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 78 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has hauled in 46 passes for 676 yards (52.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Nykeim Johnson's 48 receptions are good enough for 525 yards (40.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Wyoming Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Boise State
L 23-13
Away
11/20/2021
Utah State
W 44-17
Away
11/27/2021
Hawaii
L 38-14
Home
12/21/2021
Kent State
-
Home
Kent State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Akron
W 38-0
Away
11/27/2021
Miami (OH)
W 48-47
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
L 41-23
Away
12/21/2021
Wyoming
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)