    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Huskies and Golden Flashes meet at Ford Field to decide the MAC Champion.
    Kent State (7-5, 6-2) will face Northern Illinois (8-4, 6-2) on Saturday in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit.

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second meeting of these two teams this season, with Kent State winning the first game at home 52-47.

    NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 532 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, while Jay Ducker rushed for 101 yards and two scores.

    But the Golden Flashes had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the game, with Marquez Cooper going for 173 and two touchdowns and Xavier Williams adding 103 rushing yards. Quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 322 yards and two scores while adding 72 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

    Kent State is coming off its first MAC East title since 2012 and is looking to win the MAC for just the second time ever, with the first coming back in 1972.

    As for the Huskies, this will be the team's eighth appearance over the last 12 MAC Championship games, but the first since 2018. That was also the year that the team won its fifth MAC title.

