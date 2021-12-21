Skip to main content
    How to Watch the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kent State and Wyoming will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.
    Kent State and Wyoming will get to experience the blue turf of Boise State when they meet Tuesday night in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The bowl game marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

    Kent State won the MAC East division but lost to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Golden Flashes, as they had beat the Huskies earlier in the year.

    On Tuesday night, though, they get a chance to end on a high note when they take on a Wyoming team that has won its last two bowl games.

    The Cowboys last played in a bowl game in 2019 when they beat Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. They also played in the Potato Bowl in 2017 when they beat Central Michigan.

    Wyoming heads into this bowl game 6–6, but it started the year 4–0. On Tuesday, the Cowboys will look to end the season with their third straight bowl win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

