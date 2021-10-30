How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 Kentucky is looking to stay within striking distance in the SEC East with a trip to Mississippi State next up on the schedule.
    Author:

    The SEC's surprise team of the year is looking to rebound from its first loss of 2021. After falling to No. 1 Georgia last week, No. 12 Kentucky has a chance to get back on track this Saturday when it visits Mississippi State.

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite what appeared to be a lopsided loss two weeks ago, Kentucky actually gave the vaunted Georgia defense as much trouble as any team this season. Its 13 points scored were the most allowed by Georgia in 2021. Quarterback Will Levis proved to be controlled and efficient, completing 32 of 42 passes for 192 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

    Now coming off a bye week at 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play, Mark Stoops's squad turns its attention to a Mississippi State team with two wins in its last three games. That includes a 45-6 victory over Vanderbilt last week that saw Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers throw for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

    Saturday's game will be somewhat of a tiebreaker, with the schools evenly splitting the 48 all-time matchups between each other. 

    Mississippi State has done its job playing catch-up in recent years, with wins in 10 of the last 14 games. After winning 24-2 last year, Kentucky is looking for its first back-to-back wins against the Bulldogs since 2005-2006.

     Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

