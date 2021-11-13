How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kentucky's great start to the season in which it won its first six games seems like a distant memory as it has now lost three straight.
How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt Today:
Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Kentucky's latest defeat was a 45-42 shootout loss to rival Tennessee. The Wildcat defense that looked so good earlier in the season couldn't find a way to stop the Volunteer offense in the loss.
Kentucky will look to right the ship when it plays a Vanderbilt team that has won just two games all year.
The Commodores were not expected to be great this year, but they have been competitive in some games and found a way to beat Colorado State and UConn.
The SEC has been tough for Vanderbilt, but it nearly knocked off South Carolina, as the Gamecocks needed a last minute touchdown to pull off the comeback win over the Commodores.
Vanderbilt is coming off a bye, and it will look to pull off the big upset to pick up its first conference win of the year.
