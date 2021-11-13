Kentucky looks to snap its three-game losing streak when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Kentucky's great start to the season in which it won its first six games seems like a distant memory as it has now lost three straight.

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Kentucky's latest defeat was a 45-42 shootout loss to rival Tennessee. The Wildcat defense that looked so good earlier in the season couldn't find a way to stop the Volunteer offense in the loss.

Kentucky will look to right the ship when it plays a Vanderbilt team that has won just two games all year.

The Commodores were not expected to be great this year, but they have been competitive in some games and found a way to beat Colorado State and UConn.

The SEC has been tough for Vanderbilt, but it nearly knocked off South Carolina, as the Gamecocks needed a last minute touchdown to pull off the comeback win over the Commodores.

Vanderbilt is coming off a bye, and it will look to pull off the big upset to pick up its first conference win of the year.

