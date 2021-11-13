Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky looks to snap its three-game losing streak when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Kentucky's great start to the season in which it won its first six games seems like a distant memory as it has now lost three straight. 

    How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Kentucky at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kentucky's latest defeat was a 45-42 shootout loss to rival Tennessee. The Wildcat defense that looked so good earlier in the season couldn't find a way to stop the Volunteer offense in the loss. 

    Kentucky will look to right the ship when it plays a Vanderbilt team that has won just two games all year.

    The Commodores were not expected to be great this year, but they have been competitive in some games and found a way to beat Colorado State and UConn.

    The SEC has been tough for Vanderbilt, but it nearly knocked off South Carolina, as the Gamecocks needed a last minute touchdown to pull off the comeback win over the Commodores.

    Vanderbilt is coming off a bye, and it will look to pull off the big upset to pick up its first conference win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17143550
