Kentucky vs. Iowa: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates with the Governor s Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes meet for the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Iowa

    Betting Information for Kentucky vs. Iowa

    Kentucky and Iowa Stats

    • The Wildcats score 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per matchup (19.2).
    • This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).
    • The Wildcats defense has allowed 22.1 points per game this season, about the same as the 23.9 the Hawkeyes have scored.
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis leads Kentucky with 2,593 passing yards (216.1 ypg) on 216-of-325 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season. He also adds 387 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 205 times for 1,271 yards (105.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 81 carries for 406 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 1,164 receiving yards (97.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 94 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has collected 601 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.
    • Izayah Cummings' 13 receptions have netted him 182 yards (15.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras leads Iowa with 1,669 passing yards (128.4 ypg) on 146-of-258 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 256 times for 1,151 yards (88.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 247 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Gavin Williams has rushed for 207 yards (15.9 per game) on 49 carries.
    • Sam LaPorta's team-leading 548 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has recorded 352 receiving yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 26 receptions this season have resulted in 331 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
