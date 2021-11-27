Nov 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) holds the ball in the end zone during the 1st half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) visit the Louisville Cardinals (6-5) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cardinal Stadium

Louisville and Kentucky Stats

This year, the Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.2).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Wildcats have averaged 6.9 more points this year (31.6) than the Cardinals have allowed (24.7).

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has thrown for 2,588 yards (235.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 933 yards (84.8 ypg) on 150 carries with 18 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has racked up 144 carries for 669 yards (60.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 510 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has recorded 462 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes this year.

Tyler Harrell's 14 receptions have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis leads Kentucky with 2,444 passing yards (222.2 ypg) on 202-of-307 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season. He also adds 274 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 189 times for a team-high 1,150 yards (104.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 375 yards (34.1 per game) on 73 carries with three touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 1,067 receiving yards (97.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 85 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Josh Ali has reeled in 37 passes for 553 yards (50.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Izayah Cummings' 13 receptions this season have resulted in 182 yards (16.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Louisville Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Clemson L 30-24 Home 11/13/2021 Syracuse W 41-3 Home 11/18/2021 Duke W 62-22 Away 11/27/2021 Kentucky - Home

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee L 45-42 Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt W 34-17 Away 11/20/2021 New Mexico State W 56-16 Home 11/27/2021 Louisville - Away

