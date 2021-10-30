Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC showdown against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Mississippi State and Kentucky Stats
- The Bulldogs score 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (19.3).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- The Bulldogs have allowed 25.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 28.4 the Wildcats have scored.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Will Rogers has 2,546 passing yards (363.7 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 43 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 38 passes for 231 yards (33.0 per game).
- This season Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 51 carries for 194 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 49 passes for 287 yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Makai Polk's team-leading 552 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Jaden Walley has totaled 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes this year.
- Austin Williams' 29 grabs have netted him 296 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis has thrown for 1,326 yards (189.4 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 774 rushing yards (110.6 per game) have come on 127 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 267 yards (38.1 per game) on 50 attempts with one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's 566 receiving yards (80.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has grabbed 17 passes for 248 yards (35.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have turned into 159 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Mississippi State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Texas A&M
W 26-22
Away
10/16/2021
Alabama
L 49-9
Home
10/23/2021
Vanderbilt
W 45-6
Away
10/30/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
11/6/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
11/13/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/20/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Florida
W 20-13
Home
10/9/2021
LSU
W 42-21
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
L 30-13
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
11/13/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
11/20/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
