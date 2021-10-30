Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) makes a reception against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) makes a reception against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC showdown against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mississippi State and Kentucky Stats

    • The Bulldogs score 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (19.3).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Bulldogs have allowed 25.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 28.4 the Wildcats have scored.
    • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has 2,546 passing yards (363.7 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 43 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 38 passes for 231 yards (33.0 per game).
    • This season Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 51 carries for 194 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 49 passes for 287 yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Makai Polk's team-leading 552 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaden Walley has totaled 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes this year.
    • Austin Williams' 29 grabs have netted him 296 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has thrown for 1,326 yards (189.4 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 774 rushing yards (110.6 per game) have come on 127 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 267 yards (38.1 per game) on 50 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 566 receiving yards (80.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has grabbed 17 passes for 248 yards (35.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have turned into 159 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Mississippi State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 26-22

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Alabama

    L 49-9

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 45-6

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Florida

    W 20-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    LSU

    W 42-21

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Georgia

    L 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Kentucky at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028209
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17041116
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047274
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047651
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy