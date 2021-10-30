Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) makes a reception against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC showdown against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State and Kentucky Stats

The Bulldogs score 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (19.3).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Bulldogs have allowed 25.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 28.4 the Wildcats have scored.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has 2,546 passing yards (363.7 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 43 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 38 passes for 231 yards (33.0 per game).

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 51 carries for 194 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 49 passes for 287 yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Makai Polk's team-leading 552 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jaden Walley has totaled 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes this year.

Austin Williams' 29 grabs have netted him 296 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 1,326 yards (189.4 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 774 rushing yards (110.6 per game) have come on 127 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 267 yards (38.1 per game) on 50 attempts with one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 566 receiving yards (80.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Josh Ali has grabbed 17 passes for 248 yards (35.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Epps' 10 grabs have turned into 159 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Texas A&M W 26-22 Away 10/16/2021 Alabama L 49-9 Home 10/23/2021 Vanderbilt W 45-6 Away 10/30/2021 Kentucky - Home 11/6/2021 Arkansas - Away 11/13/2021 Auburn - Away 11/20/2021 Tennessee State - Home

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Florida W 20-13 Home 10/9/2021 LSU W 42-21 Home 10/16/2021 Georgia L 30-13 Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State - Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/20/2021 New Mexico State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.